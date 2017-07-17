Filmmakers discuss 500: The Impact of The Reformation Today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Renowned Luther Scholars from around the world reveal how the Reformation affects us in multiple ways, with a lone monk`s actions 500 years ago continuing to resonate profoundly in today`s world.

This thought-provoking documentary was four years in the making, with portions shot on location throughout Germany, where the actual reformation events occurred.

Local filmmakers, Dr. Erik Hermann and Cesar Encalada discuss 500: The Impact of The Reformation Today.

500: The Impact of The Reformation Today

Tuesday, July 18

5:00 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

To learn more visit: cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase/500-impact-of-reformation-today