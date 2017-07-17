Funeral arrangements announced for fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — Firefighters have announced the funeral information for Captain John Kemper. He was injured in the line of duty on July 5th and died on July 12th.
Kemper, 59, died following injuries he suffered battling a fire at about 2am, July 5th. The fire was at a vacant house in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in south St. Louis. Illegal fireworks may have contributed to the structure fire.
Visitation:
Thursday July 20, 2017 3pm-8pm
Harris Stowe State University
3206 Laclede Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Administration Building
Funeral:
Friday July 21, 2017 11am
Harris Stowe State University
3206 Laclede Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Administration Building