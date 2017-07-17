× Funeral arrangements announced for fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters have announced the funeral information for Captain John Kemper. He was injured in the line of duty on July 5th and died on July 12th.

Kemper, 59, died following injuries he suffered battling a fire at about 2am, July 5th. The fire was at a vacant house in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in south St. Louis. Illegal fireworks may have contributed to the structure fire.

Visitation:

Thursday July 20, 2017 3pm-8pm

Harris Stowe State University

3206 Laclede Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63103

Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Administration Building

Funeral:

Friday July 21, 2017 11am

Harris Stowe State University

3206 Laclede Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63103

Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Administration Building