× Gov. Greitens in St. Louis to address Missouri’s opioid epidemic

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens comes to St. Louis Monday to take action to address the state’s opioid epidemic. The governor will be at the Express Scripts Technology and Innovation Center on north Hanley road at 10am.

Tuesday, he plans to visit the St. Louis offices of the National Council On Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Last week the governor signed a bill to make Narcan available across the state. It is life saving medicine to reverse the deadly effects of overdoses.