× Illinois man gets 11 life terms in child sex assault case

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) _ A northern Illinois man has been given 11 life sentences after he was convicted of sexually assaulting three children under age 13.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that 49-year-old Robert E. Craig of Hampshire was sentenced last week in Kane County. Judge John Barsanti ordered him to serve the life term concurrently along with six three-year terms. The former Carpentersville man was convicted in February of 11 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and six counts of criminal sexual abuse. He is not eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say the abuse happened multiple times in Carpentersville between 1999 and 2010.

Prosecutors say Illinois child welfare officials were alerted after one of the children told a school counselor in 2014 about the abuse.

___

Information from: Daily Herald