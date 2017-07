Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — There is plenty of summer left in St. Louis. You're probably on your 4th or 5th bottle of sunscreen for the kids. Did you know that they're all not created equal? What works for your older child, may not work for your baby..

Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital

For appointments call 314.454.Kids (5437) or 800.678.Kids (5437)

www.STLouisChildrens.org