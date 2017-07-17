Report: Officer who shot and killed Australian woman is formerly from St. Louis

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota prosecutor says the two police officers who were involved in a shooting that killed an Australian woman in Minneapolis should have had their body cameras turned on.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is the man who would determine whether either officer should be charged in the weekend shooting of Justine Damond. The 40-year-old woman died late Saturday night. Family members say she was shot in an alley shortly after calling 911 to report a possible assault. There were no weapons found at the scene.

Freeman wouldn’t comment on the broader case, which is being investigated by the state. But he says they should have switched on their cameras when they were approached by Damond in the alley.

The Star Tribune reports that the officer involved in the shooting worked in St. Louis, MO before moving to Minneapolis. A source identifes Mohamed Noor, 31, to the newspaper as the officer who shot and killed Damond. TheMinnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has not officially named Noor.

Noor is the Minnesota precinct’s first Somali-American Officer and joined the department in 2015.

According to a Ward 8 e-mail update Noor holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Augsburg College. Before joining the department, he worked in property management in commercial and residential properties in Minneapolis, and, St. Louis, and the Metro East.

A Minnesota police chief says she’s asked for a fast investigation into the death of an Australian woman who was shot by police.

Minneapolis police Chief Janee Harteau says the death of Justine Damond is tragic. The 40-year-old Damond was shot to death Saturday night by responding officers shortly after family members say she called 911 to report a possible assault.

Harteau said Monday that she has “many of the same questions” as Damond’s family and community members are asking about the shooting. She says that’s why she immediately asked for an outside investigation.

Damond spent some of her early childhood years in the Buffalo, New York, area. Peter Suffoletto, whose cousin John Ruszczyk is Damond’s father, said she held dual Australian-U.S. citizenship and frequently returned to visit.

Suffoletto called Damond `”a wonderful person that is lost.” He said the family is beyond devastated and can’t believe what happened. Damond worked as a personal health and life coach and was engaged to be married.