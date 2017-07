Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. – St. Louis County police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself in a Fenton home.

The stand-off began around 2:10 p.m. near Piedras Parkway and Noche Lane.

Police say the situation began as a domestic disturbance.

It’s not clear what led to the stand-off, but police have stressed this is not being called a hostage situation.

A police dispatcher said a supervisor has been in contact with the person inside the residence.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.