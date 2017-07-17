× Police wound man accused of firing into crowd in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Police say an officer has shot and wounded a man who was firing into a crowd of people as bars closed in the Westport entertainment district in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened early Sunday. The suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police believe that the suspect shot and wounded two men. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies found the two men in a vehicle that was fleeing the scene of the shooting. The men were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene.

The shooting is one of several that have occurred in Westport in the past year. The shootings have at least in part inspired a push to privatize a stretch of Westport streets.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star