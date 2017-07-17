Public comment on proposed ice facility in Creve Coeur Park ends this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - There is a battle brewing to build a 4-sheet ice facility at the opening of Creve Coeur Lake. Fox 2 spoke to both sides Monday about why they feel they are right in their positions.

The facility is set for a piece of land in Creve Coeur Lake Park on Marine is near the Maryland Heights Expressway. That’s where the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation, a non-for-profit organization wants to construct a 4-sheet ice facility. Patrick Quinn-chairman, with the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation says the facility will generate over 16,000 hotel nights a year in St. Louis during the time of year when people aren’t coming here to vacation.

Its estimated that will bring in $20 million a year in annual impact to local economy.

Quinn say the project will only use a small portion of the parks, using 2% of the 2,100-acre park.“Were not impeding upon people and their ability to utilize other things in making use of grounds that wasn’t being accessed for recreation.”

However, Charles Bell with the American Institute of Architects says the project is a huge environmental problem and will hurt the natural resources at the state’s largest natural lake.

“Not only does it take ground away from flood plain. It introduces a huge building at the edge of the lake.”

Bell also says it would increase traffic on Marine and take away the parks clear horizon at the north end, “we're talking about 13 million cubic feet at edge of lake. It effects the whole use of park.

Quinn says the project will be paid for by private money with public financing that they are responsible for. The City of Maryland Heights has agreed to chip in$6.5 million dollars to construct the facility.

“You couldn’t think of a more benign place to create the recreational activities inside a park than right here where we have selected.”

A petition at change.org, "save Creve Coeur Lake Park" opposed to the construction has 6,000 signatures, as this coming weekend will end the public comment period that will be taken into consideration.

The public comment period ends on Saturday July 22nd. If you would like to voice your opinion, you can do so at Stlpartnership.com.