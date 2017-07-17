× Start of school in Illinois in jeopardy because of budget battle

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois has its belated 2017 budget in place after two years but there is no public school funding included. School begins in two weeks.

The budget approved last week, when lawmakers over rode Governor’s Bruce Rauner’s veto, includes a $350 million dollar boost for schools.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it also includes a provision aimed at forcing Governor Rauner’s approval of an altered funding formula which he says unfairly pushes extra money to the nation’s third-largest school district in Chicago.

Rauner says that he plans to veto that newly devised school funding method and that could jeopardize the start of school.