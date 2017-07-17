Suspect in custody after standoff at St. Charles QuikTrip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo._ The St. Charles County S.W.A.T. Team was called to a stand off overnight. A man armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a gas station restroom.

Police spotted a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at QuikTrip located on north Kingshighway at Elm Street. Police approached the man, who then pulled out a knife.

Officers tried using a taser to subdue him but the taser missed and he was able to barricade himself in a bathroom at the store. Gas station employees and customers were evacuated from the building.

Two hostage negotiators were also called in.

When attempts to talk the suspect out of the bathroom failed, officers used a chemical agent to get him to surrender. The man was taken into custody.

Officers say the outstanding warrant was out of St. Louis County. Police plan to file for additional charges for this incident in St. Charles County.

No one was injured.