The hunt is on for “Fairy Doors” in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – You won't see them driving around St. Louis but if you get out of your car and start walking around the Shaw neighborhood you might see a groundswell of new development at ground level.

'I think they`re really cute,' says Kate Trimble, on a walk searching for fairy doors. 'It`s just a little mini looks like a little house with cute little picket fences and bird houses. It`s very cute.'

Some call them fairy doors or gnome homes or cute little elf condos.

More and more young south city families might be the reason for the miniature movement near the Missouri Botanical Garden.

That's good news for Barbara McGhee.

'Fairy trees, fairy gardens, fairy doors, everything have been enormously popular,' says Barbara McGhee, McGhee`s Miniatures.

Barbara McGhee`s Brentwood based McGhee's Miniatures sells her handmade mailboxes and patio furniture and monopoly games.

It`s a big inventory of tiny supplies she sells to anyone looking to set up a little fairy door or say, an entrance to an oak tree.

'But I made a three-inch-deep vignette behind each window,' says McGhee showing intricate tiny windows. 'Then I wallpapered it and put flooring in and furniture.'

It`s her meticulous devotion to detail that`s helping supply the parts for the fairy doors and the new miniature industry the families are getting in on.

'They want something tangible,' explains McGhee. 'They want their children to create something that`s physical, not virtual.'

So, get out on your own Gulliver`s travel and find the fairy doors and tree trunk homes developing in the city.