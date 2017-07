× Accident closes portion of Manchester Road in Des Peres

DES PERES, Mo. – Police are investigating a serious accident in west St. Louis County. It happened around 9 a.m. on Manchester, between Bopp and Ballas Road. The road is currently closed.

There is no word on injuries at this time. The number of vehicles involved is also unclear.

This is a developing story.

FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.