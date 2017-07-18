× Berkeley man charged with murder 2 years after his brother’s death

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ Two years after the death of a St. Louis County man, his brother is facing murder charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 57-year-old Robert Moses of Berkeley was charged Monday with second-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Kenneth Moses on Aug. 11, 2015, at a home they shared.

Robert Moses was on parole for assault at the time of the killing. He was returned to prison for a parole violation on Aug. 23, 2015.

Authorities say the brothers were involved in an argument that led to the shooting. Kenneth Moses was shot in the chest and died the next day at a hospital.

