Chris Christie catches foul ball at Mets-Cardinals game

WASHINGTON — Chris Christie hasn’t caught a break politically in months — but at least the New Jersey governor snagged a foul ball Tuesday night at a game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to Fox Sports Midwest, Christie made the left-handed catch off a hit from the Cardinals’ Paul DeJong.

One announcer made a quip about Christie’s controversial decision to spend time on a closed public beach with his family during a government shutdown in New Jersey, saying of the catch: “Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark.”

Several others said they heard boos in the crowd for the governor, and one pointed out that he passed off the ball to a kid nearby.

Christie is a noted sports fan, having once pointed to the Mets as his favorite baseball team.

Since the bridge closure controversy back home, Christie’s failed presidential bid and his warm embrace of President Donald Trump, the outgoing governor has seen his approval rating plummet, reaching a total of 15% approval to 80% disapproval in a Monmouth University poll released July 10.

Christie appeared on a sports radio show recently, talking baseball and getting into an argument with a caller.