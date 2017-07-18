Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…JULY 19, 2017:

What do you say…we do it again…all about hard core summer…okay Wednesday morning…then hot and humid Wednesday afternoon…the core of the big time heat will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday…100+…some questions about how humid…maybe more of a dry heat…lets keep the summer dome going for the bulk of the weekend…maybe a break late weekend…a few storms Sunday…but very, very humid…better on Monday…80’s…Hang tough…be safe…extra care for pets.