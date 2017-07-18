× EPA finds some asbestos in debris from Clemens Mansion fire

ST. LOUIS – EPA investigators have found asbestos in some of the samples taken from debris near the site of last week’s Clemens Mansion house fire in north St. Louis.

A city spokesperson says the EPA and city health department will conduct a health impact assessment that includes air monitoring. The monitoring will determine if the asbestos is airborne.

The EPA doesn’t want residents to disturb the fire debris until health officials can do more tests and determine the best way clean up the area.