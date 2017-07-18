× Fatal fire under investigation in central Missouri

FULTON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in a central Missouri duplex.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Fulton Fire Department Chief Kevin Coffelt said Monday that officials are awaiting some test results. The Friday duplex fire that killed 67-year-old Stephen Rives is not considered suspicious at this time.

Rives was unconscious when firefighters carried him out through a window of the single-story brick building and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was able to make it safely out of the other unit of the duplex.

It took fire crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. One of the duplex units sustained extreme fire damage, while the other received only moderate smoke damage. Damages are estimated to be $50,000.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune