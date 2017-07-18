Greitens in St. Louis for opioid overdose prevention forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVETTE, Mo. _ Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is back in St. Louis continuing his battle against opioid abuse. He'll be at the St. Louis office of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Tuesday morning in Olivette.

The governor will discuss ways to prevent overdose deaths.

On Monday, Greitens signed an executive order setting up a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. Missouri was the only state without one.

At one point, Greitens got emotional remembering his cousin who died of a heroin overdose last year. The governor also wants to target those he says are making the opioid problem worse.

The statewide program should be up and running next month and will cost about $625,000.

Senator Claire McCaskill says she welcomes the governor's attention to the crisis but says she has "serious questions about how meaningful this action will be if doctors writing prescriptions and pharmacists filling those prescriptions don`t have access to this database."

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says the county will continue to operate its successful program with the hope that whatever the governor proposes does nothing to hinder its progress.

Other counties have joined the St. Louis County program, which now covers 58 percent of Missouri's population.

Preventing Overdose Deaths

Tuesday, July 18

9:30 a.m.

NCADA

9355 Olive Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63132