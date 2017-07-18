HBO documentary, “Atomic Homefront” at St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Rebecca Cammisa joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss her HBO documentary, “Atomic Homefront.” The film will be showcased at the 2017 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

The film highlights focuses on the West Lake-Bridgeton landfill, where residents have high rates of very rare cancers, birth defects, and various autoimmune disorders that are potentially linked to ionizing radiation poisoning.

The screening is Tuesday, July 18 at The Tivoli Theatre in The Delmar Loop. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase serves as the area`s primary venue for films made by local artists. The showcase screens works that were written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis natives or films with strong local ties.

To learn more visit: cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase/atomic-homefront