× Man shot after driving off in Missouri police chief’s car

NORTHMOOR, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police chief has shot a suspect in the arm after the man drove off in the chief’s patrol car during an arrest.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says police were called Monday after the man tried to pass a bad check at a Northmoor pawn shop. The Kansas City Star reports that the man was handcuffed and placed in the patrol car. But he managed to get in the driver’s seat and maneuver his cuffed hands in front of him.

The patrol says the suspect was shot when he drove toward the chief. He then crashed into a pole and fled. He was arrested about two hours later in a wooded area where he’d been hiding. The patrol described his wound as minor.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star