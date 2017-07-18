× Missouri deputy hit by suspect’s car shoots at the vehicle

HOLDEN, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of hitting a sheriff’s deputy with a car in western Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Johnson County, Missouri, deputy was struck Monday evening when he attempted to stop the man from driving away from a restaurant in Holden. The man was being sought in a vehicular assault at a grocery store about 15 miles away in Lone Jack in Jackson County.

After being hit, the deputy shot at the man’s car, which sped north on Missouri 131. The car ran off the road and overturned about two miles later. The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital.

The deputy was also taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

