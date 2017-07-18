× New SIU-Carbondale chancellor wants input on school’s future

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) – The new chancellor of Southern Illinois University’s Carbondale campus says he wants public input to help develop future plans for the university.

Carlo Montemagno had his first news conference Monday after trustees last week approved his appointment as chancellor. He is the campus’ first permanent chancellor in three years.

Montemagno says SIU-Carbondale must define a vision for itself before it can move beyond financial hardships caused by declining enrollment and the lack of a state budget. Illinois lawmakers earlier this month approved the state’s first budget since summer of 2015.

Montemagno says he plans to launch an initiative in the next few weeks asking students and staff what they think SIU should be in 2025. He says officials will take that feedback and by October define SIU’s future objectives.