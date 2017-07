ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Getting a good night’s sleep could be detrimental to your mental health, according to new research presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Washington Post reported three new studies all found significant connections between interrupted sleep and Alzheimer’s. A large focus of the study was people who didn’t get a full nights sleep due to breathing disorders like Sleep Apnea.

Researchers said using a CPAP device could lower the risk of developing dementia.