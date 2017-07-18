Pain free tattoo removal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Did you make a mistake at some point and now need to correct it? Clean slate tattoo removal introduces their Enlighten Pico laser tattoo removal that is pain free and breaks down the ink particles.

Treatments vary from person to person, but Enlighten can remove tattoos in fewer treatments. They use both Pico and Nano seconds technology so all colors and skin types can be treated safely.

Clean Slate Tattoo Removal at Vein Specialties

11456 Olive Blvd. ~ Suite 200

Creve Coeur

314-993-8233

www.VeinSpecialties.com