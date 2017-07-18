PICTURES: 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in St Louis

July 18, 2017

Thousands of participants joined in the 10th annual 12-mile ride Saturday. The event is designed to demonstrate against oil dependency and to promote a positive body image, alternative forms of transportation, as well as cyclists’ rights. Riders are encouraged to go “as bare as they dare.” World Naked Bike Rides are scheduled in 70 cities in 20 countries.

Warning: This gallery contains images that may be offensive to some viewers.

Photo Gallery

