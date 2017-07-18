Police investigate fatal accident on Riverview, Bluff Dr.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Police are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday morning on the city’s north side. It happened shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Riverview and Bluff Drive.

Police arrived to find a 64-year-old man dead behind the wheel of his mangled vehicle. A second driver was also involved. However, that person’s condition is unknown.

The road will be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.

There is no word on how the cars collided at this time.