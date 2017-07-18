Salvation Army opens cooling centers for area residents
ST. LOUIS – The Salvation Army Midland Division has opened daytime cooling centers in Missouri and Illinois for area residents to use during the current Heat Wave. The cooling centers are expected to open through Saturday, July 22nd.
Below is a list of cooling centers located around the St. Louis Metro Area:
MISSOURI
Arnold Corps
3740 Telegraph Road
Arnold, MO 63010
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Cape Girardeau Corps
701 Good Hope
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Carthage Corps
125 East Fairview Street
Carthage, MO 64836
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Chillicothe Corps
621 West Mohawk Road
Chillicothe, MO 64601
9 a.m. – noon, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Columbia Harbor House Shelter
602 North Ann Street
Columbia, MO 65201
24 hours
Columbia Corps
1108 West Ash Street
Columbia, MO 65203
8 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Euclid Corps
2618 North Euclid Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63113
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Family Haven
10740 West Page Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63132
8 a.m. – noon, 1 p.m. – 4: 15 p.m.
Gateway Corps
824 Union
St. Louis, MO 63123
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson City Center of Hope
927 Jefferson Street
Jefferson City, MO 65101
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Joplin Corps
320 East 8th Street
Joplin, MO 64801
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Maplewood Corps
7701 Rannells
Maplewood, MO 63143
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
O’Fallon Corps
1 William Booth Drive
O’Fallon, MO 63366
8: 30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
St. Charles Corps
2140 North 4th Street
St. Charles, MO 63301
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sedalia Service Center
1200 E. Broadway Blvd.
Sedalia, MO 65301
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Springfield Corps
1701 West Chestnut Expressway
Springfield, MO 65802
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Temple Corps
2740 Arsenal Street
St. Louis, MO 63118
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg SE Corps
125 North Holden Street, Suite A
Warrensburg, MO 64093
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
ILLINOIS
Alton Corps
525 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Belleville Corps
20 Glory Place
Belleville, IL 62220
9 a.m. – noon, 1 p.m.– 4 p.m.
East St. Louis Corps
616 North 16th Street
East St. Louis, IL 622059
9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Granite City Corps
3007 East 23rd Street
Granite City, IL 62040
9 a.m. – 12 noon, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.