ST. LOUIS — A vehicle crashes into the house in the 1300 block of Garrison in north St. Louis. The home is a city landmark known as Tille’s Corner.

The home was built in 2014. It serves as a memorial for the original Tillie’s Corner, which held a grocery store.

The damage to the property appears to be to the fence, not the structure. It is not clear if the driver was injured in the accident.