× Woman gets life sentence in murder of drug informant

OZARK, Mo. (AP) – The last of three people accused in the 2014 southwestern Missouri shooting death of a man they suspected of being a drug informant has been sentenced to prison.

Online court records show that 30-year-old Gabriella Shields of Republic was sentenced Monday in Christian County to a life term for second-degree murder and an additional 40 years for armed criminal action, with the terms to be served one after the other. She pleaded guilty in April.

Another defendant has been sentence to life in prison, while the third person accused got 18 years in prison.

The three were accused in the death of 35-year-old Christopher Younes, whose body was found in the Mark Twain National Forest near Chadwick. His death came during an investigation of a Springfield-area drug distribution ring.