Ameren Illinois to start carrying defibrillators in company trucks

MARYVILLE, IL - Ameren Illinois is adding another tool to their trucks in the Metro East.

Patrick Clark shows us the new automated external defibrillators that will be going along for the ride and helping save lives.

Automatic defibrillator. Plug in cable, check responsiveness, call for help.

This small yellow box could save a life or two, and Ameren Illinois is putting it in their crew trucks to do just that.

For us it`s a safety measure. Our folks log millions of miles every single year in rural areas, at night doing restoration. If there`s every a situation where one of our co-workers goes into cardiac arrest it just makes us feel better as a company giving our co-workers an extra tool to save the life of one of our employees.” Said Brian Bretsch

Ameren Illinois currently has automated external defibrillators installed in some 240 locations.

In 2014 an Ameren Illinois employee in Mount Vernon was saved by an AED device after going into cardiac arrest.

Wednesday afternoon in Maryville, Illinois Ameren gave a demonstration of how the AED device works.

Shanel Luckett, a Ameren Illinois CPR Trainer said, “So, the great thing is it`s telling you - Attach defib pads to a patient`s bare chest. So, it`s telling you to place the defib pads. That`s where you`re going to make sure they`re attached in the right spot and that`s how they`re going to look when they come out of this actual package right here.”

The first three to five minutes are crucial to saving the life of someone having cardiac arrest.

In the Metro East area, 50 trucks like these will be carrying the life saving devices and a sticker on the side designating which trucks have them.

A group of Ameren Illinois employees wrote the proposal to pack the trucks that bring back the power to others, to carry a little extra juice just in case.

“Because in the case of a cardiac arrest the American Heart Association says that every second counts. So, by having these on the two man plus trucks to have the opportunity if someone should go down to resuscitate them and bring them back to life.”