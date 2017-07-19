At least 6 shot since 9 p.m. in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Several people are recovering from separate shootings across St. Louis city. Two men were shot just before 1 a.m. on Sherry Avenue near Goodfellow Boulevard in north St. Louis.

Witnesses told police they heard 20 or 30 shots fired.

At about the same time, two people were shot at Glasgow Avenue and Thomas Street. Another man was shot around 11:45 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue.

A woman was shot in the back around 9:30 p.m. on Morrison Lane at south 14th street.

All of the victims are expected to survive.