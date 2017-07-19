× BJC hospital employee carjacked in parking garage; police searching for suspect

ST. LOUIS — A hospital employee was robbed and carjacked Wednesday morning. Officers say they are still searching for the suspect.

A representative from Barnes-Jewish hospital says the woman was carjacked in the employee parking garage at around 11:10am. He displayed a firearm and took her purse and vehicle. The suspect aband oned the stolen car, which is an Acura SUV, in the 4400 block of Duncan.

The suspect took off on foot. Hospital campus police chased the armed suspect but lost him in the area of Euclid and Laclede. A police helicopter was on the scene and helping with the search for the suspect in the area he was last seen. The suspect was described as a black male in a white t-shirt with black shorts and armed with a gun.

There are no injuries reported in this incident. The FBI and St. Louis Police are working on the investigation.

