Charity giving away 500 backpacks of school supplies

ST. LOUIS — It won’t belong before it’s back to school time. Hundreds of area students are getting school supplies for free Wednesday.

For the second year in a row St. Louis Realtors are stuffing more than 500 backpacks with all the supplies kids will need to succeed.

They’ll be handing out the backpacks at 2pm at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.