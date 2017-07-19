“Dev Diary” screening July 19 at Tivoli Theatre

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ St. Louis game designers The Coster Brothers, Adam, Sam and Seth have a reputation for developing projects quickly. But they have spent the last two years working on only one game.

Sam’s dream game, Crashlands has helped him battle cancer as he struggles with stage 4-b lymphoma.

He along with James Reichmuth, co-director of Dev Diary, joined us in the FOX 2 studio to discuss their film.

Dev Diary

Wednesday, July 19

Tivoli Theatre

5 p.m.

To learn more visit: cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase/dev-diary