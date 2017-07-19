× Former Mizzou Hospital surgeon pleads guilty to harassment

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A former surgeon at the University of Missouri Hospital who is accused of threatening two people after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him has pleaded guilty.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 45-year-old Gregory McClain pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges of two counts of misdemeanor harassment. McClain was originally charged with two felony counts of aggravated stalking for allegedly threatening to kill two people in 2014 and 2015.

Court records show that McClain or another man called a woman and her supervisor several times and told them to back off a sexual harassment claim against McClain or he would harm or kill them.

McClain worked with the university for about 1.5 years. His sentencing is Wednesday.

Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum didn’t return a request for comment by the newspaper.