Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk July 22 in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More than 80,000 people will be diagnosed with brain tumors this year. While many of them are not malignant, about one third of those tumors are cancerous.

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, nearly 17,000 people will lose their battle.

Mary Lewis, a brain cancer survivor, talks about her experience and her involvement with Head for the Cure.

Head for the Cure

Saturday, July 22

Forest Park

Muny Upper Parking Lot

8 a.m.

Register online at headforthecure.org/st-louis