House fire caused by electric motor fan

ST. LOUIS – We now know what caused a fire at a Northside home this week. Officials tell FOX 2 that the fire at North 20th Street and Bremen was caused by an electric motor fan. The residents of the home were not there and claim they have lost everything in the fire.

The Red Cross in helping the displaced residents. A GoFundMe account has also been set up to assist them. For more information on how you can help visit: gofundme.com/rseecg-house-fire-lost-everything.