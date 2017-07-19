Jericole Hellems Drawing Major College Basketball Attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chaminade senior to be Jericole Hellems had quite a tournament at the recent Peach Jam for top high school basketball players. The forward from St. Louis put on quite a show at the showcase tournament for the top high school players in the country. Hellems averaged 22 points per game and was named to the Peach Jam Tournament's First Team. Hellems walked away from the tournament with 20 scholarship offers including these college basketball powerhouses; Florida, Wichita State, South Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Florida State. Ole Miss, Kansas State.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate talked it over with Jericole Hellems ans his coach at Chaminade, Frank Bennett.