× Man gets 24 years for crash that killed pregnant woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A central Missouri man was sentenced to 24 years in prison after admitting in court that he caused a crash that killed a pregnant 19-year-old woman in his car.

Jeremiah Lynne of Columbia was sentenced Tuesday in Boone County after pleading guilty to leaving an accident scene and two first-degree involuntary manslaughter counts. Lynne received 10 years on each manslaughter count and four years for fleeing count, with the terms to be served one after the other.

Lynne had been charged with two felony second-degree murder counts and with felony resisting arrest in the April crash that killed Skyler Littleton.

Authorities say an officer began pursuing Lynne because the car he was driving had no license plate. The officer stopped the pursuit before Lynne hit another vehicle and utility pole.