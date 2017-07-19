Man’s death in Springfield investigated as suspicious
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield apartment as suspicious.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that police said in a news release that officers found the man dead Tuesday morning when they went to the apartment to check on his well-being. The release says an autopsy is being conducted.
A police spokeswoman said she could not say why police considered the man’s death to be suspicious. The dead man was not identified.
