× Margie’s Money Saver: Up to 60% off select bedding items at Kohl’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s a big bedding sale going on right now at Koh’ls online. Save up to 60 percent on select bedding, plus add a coupon code and get an additional 15 percent off at checkout.

If you spend $50 or more you’ll receive an extra $10 off with a code.

Plus earn $10 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 you spend.

To learn more visit: Kohls.comĀ

Coupon Code:

HUGESAVER

$10 WHEN SPEND $50= HOME10