ST. LOUIS — Six Flags St. Louis guests can meet Batman in person and grab a photo with the caped crusader near the Justice League: Battle For Metropolis Ride. It is all part of Superhero Summer.

Grab your cape and head to Hurricane Harbor on Thursday, July 20 at 8:30pm. The park is having their third ever dive-in movie event featuring the Lego Batman Movie.

More information: www.sixflags.com/stlouis