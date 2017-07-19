× Mets Score Early and Often off Leake, Beat Cardinals 7-3

Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake, last just two innings in a 7-3 loss to the Mets on Wednesday night in New York. Leake, who has not won any of his last ten starts, continued to struggle in his latest outing. Leake allowed three first inning runs to the Mets. New York then benefitted from a Jedd Gyorko throwing error to pile up four more runs in the second inning and build a 7-0 lead.

The Cardinals bullpen tossed six shutout innings, including John Brebbia (three innings), Kevin Siegrist (one inning), Sam Tuivailala (one inning) and Seung Hwan Oh (one inning). The Cardinals offense finally woke up in the seventh inning. Luke Voit’s double scored Greg Garcia to make it a 7-1 game. Magneuris Sierra continued his hot hitting with three more hits, including a two run single in the eighth inning to cut the Mets lead to 7-3. Voit came up again with the bases loaded, but struck out against Mets closer Addison Reed to end the threat.

The loss sends the Cardinals tumbling into fourth place in the NL Central division. The Pirates beat the Brewers for the third straight day to climb over the Redbirds into third place. The Cubs won their sixth straight game to close to within one and a half games of division leading Milwaukee.