× Missing Missouri girl found; New York man arrested

SMITHTON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a mid-Missouri teenager who went missing has been found safe, and a reported registered sex offender from New York who may have been with her has been arrested.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for the 14-year-old girl from Smithton after she was reported missing about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, along with the family’s 2004 GMC Yukon. The town is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) west of St. Louis, between Jefferson City and Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol aid the teenager was found Wednesday, though details weren’t available.

Police suspected the girl may have gone with the sex offender, who was arrested Wednesday in Pettis County, Missouri.

There was no immediate word about any charges.