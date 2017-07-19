× Missouri father, son charged in relative’s shooting death

AVA, Mo. (AP) _ A southern Missouri father and son have been indicted in a relative’s shooting death that authorities said stemmed from a family feud.

The Missouri attorney general’s office announced Tuesday that 66-year-old James “Lee” Aborn, of Ava, faces charges of second degree murder, assault and armed crimination action in the death of his brother, 57-year-old John Aborn, and the wounding of another man. Forty-nine-year-old David Aborn, is charged with acting with his father to commit second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said after the January shooting that there was an “ongoing feud” and that authorities had responded to both brothers’ homes numerous times.

Lee Aborn’s attorney, Roger Wall, said Wednesday that the shooting was self-defense and that his client shot his brother to save his son.