ST. LOUIS — Do you know the difference between virtual reality augmented reality? VR is when you wear the goggles and play games or it looks like you're climbing a mountain, etc. AR is what you may be seeing in stores. It is kind of like a video road map of the store attached to your cart, to help you navigate and find the items you need.

Bob Stolzberg is the new president of the St. Louis chapter of VR / AR Association to talk about it.

VR/AR Industry Panel

How VR/AR is Disrupting Retail

4:30pm - 5:30pm Tomorrow

CiC/Venture Cafe

4240 Duncan Ave. ~ 2nd Floor

Midtown St. Louis

www.TheVRARA.com