Police: Multiple people shot in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of S. Grand Boulevard and Montana Street.

According to a police spokesperson, the victims were shot in the arm and the foot. Both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

