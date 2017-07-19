× Rauner to tour northern Illinois flooding damage Wednesday

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (AP) _ Gov. Bruce Rauner is scheduled to tour flood damage in northern Illinois for the second time in week.

Rauner’s office says he’s headed to Round Lake on Wednesday afternoon. It’s located between both the Fox and Des Plaines rivers, where officials said flooding affected at least 6,800 buildings north of Chicago. Rauner has issued state disaster declarations for Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. He previously visited damage on Friday.

National Weather Service flood warnings remained in effect Wednesday for portions of the Des Plaines and Fox rivers but good news for residents is that both rivers have crested. Bad news is that the forecast includes temperatures in the 90s and more rain.

The 389-room Lincolnshire Marriott Resort hotel and its live theater have reopened nearly a week after floodwaters forced an evacuation.