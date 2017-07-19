Residents take precautions to prevent heat exhaustion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. _ The St. Louis area is on high alert as we start heading into the heart of this heat wave.

Missouri is bracing for a potentially dangerous round of summer heat.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning or watch for much of the state. In St. Louis, the high temperature is expected to reach the upper-90s Tuesday and 100 degrees Wednesday through Saturday. High humidity will make it feel even worse.

Kansas City also is expected to top 100 degrees later this week.

Friends and relatives are encouraged to check on the elderly. Those without air-conditioning are encouraged to go someplace that has it.

Authorities also warn that pets and children should not be left unattended in cars, even briefly.

The hot spell is expected to break next week, when the forecast generally calls for highs in the low 90s.